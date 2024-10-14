ADVERTISEMENT

It’s My Time and Dyf show out

Published - October 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

It’s My Time and Dyf showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 14) morning.

Sand track

800m: Attained (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Scorcese (P. Vinod) 55, 600/40. Easy. Coeur De Lion (app) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Just Reward (app) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Superluminal (rb) 57, 600/44. Easy. Pataudi (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Urged. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Medusa (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Mi Arion (Gore) 56, 600/41. Easy. Supernatural (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Eaton Square (Yash) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Arc De triomphe (Kamble) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. 2/y/o Rosabelle (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Superimpose (app) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pushed. It’s My time (A. Prakash), Irish Gold (Gore) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Fiery Red (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Responded well. Dufy (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pushed. Stunning Visual (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1600m: Dyf (Santosh), Multiverse (Kamble) 1-51, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Bombay (app) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed. 2/y/o Giant Gold (C.S. Jodha), Esperanza (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Dream Alliance (Mansoor), You (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Reiko (S. Shareef), Honest Desire (Navin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Muskoka (Sandesh), Whirlwind (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former superior.

Mock race noted on October 13

Race track

1400m: Alpine Star (app), Amadeo (Santosh), Crystal Clear (Antony Raj), Applause (Nazil) and Knotty Legend (Trevor) 1-27, 600/35. 1/2, Dist and Dist. First and second names were impressive.

