Champions Way excels

Published - October 14, 2024 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Champions Way excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 14).

Outer sand

600m: Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Domina (Ramesh K.) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 60/45. In fine trim. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Champions Way (Suraj) 1-56, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A pleasing display.

Inner sand -- Oct 13

1200m: Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand 600m: Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. Gismo (P. Mani) 44. In fine trim.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display.

