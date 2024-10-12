African Gold, Czar, Double Scotch, My Solitaire, Jersey King and Magnetic shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 12).
Inner sand
600m: Sassy (Indrajeet) 40. In fine trim.
1200m: Free To Play (S.K. Paswan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved well.
Outer sand
600m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan), Amusing (rb) 46. They moved freely. Altamonte (rb), Millbrook (Salman K) 45. They shaped well. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Augusto (Rozario) 46. Easy. Double Scotch (Chetan K) 43. Impressed. Domina (Ramesh K) 45. Moved on the bit. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 42.5. Moved attractively.
1000m: Torobravo (Salman K), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Czar (rb) 1-11, 600/42. A good display. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/40. Catch the eye.
1200m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved well. Jersey King (D. Patel), Phoenomenon (S.K. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Superhero (Afsar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition, note.
Outer sand
Oct 11
600m: Domina (Ramesh K) 44. Worked well.
1000m: Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Chotipari (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Pleased.