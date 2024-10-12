GIFT a SubscriptionGift
African Gold, Czar, Double Scotch, My Solitaire, Jersey King and Magnetic shine

Published - October 12, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

African Gold, Czar, Double Scotch, My Solitaire, Jersey King and Magnetic shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Oct 12).

Inner sand

600m: Sassy (Indrajeet) 40. In fine trim.

1200m: Free To Play (S.K. Paswan) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Finale) (B. Paswan), Amusing (rb) 46. They moved freely. Altamonte (rb), Millbrook (Salman K) 45. They shaped well. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Augusto (Rozario) 46. Easy. Double Scotch (Chetan K) 43. Impressed. Domina (Ramesh K) 45. Moved on the bit. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 42.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Torobravo (Salman K), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Czar (rb) 1-11, 600/42. A good display. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/40. Catch the eye.

1200m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved well. Jersey King (D. Patel), Phoenomenon (S.K. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Superhero (Afsar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition, note.

Outer sand

Oct 11

600m: Domina (Ramesh K) 44. Worked well.

1000m: Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Chotipari (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Pleased.

Published - October 12, 2024 05:32 pm IST

