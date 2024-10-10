GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mescalito impresses

Published - October 10, 2024 05:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Mescalito impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 10).

Inner sand

600m: Bestidentification (R. Pradeep), Continues (R. Ravi) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Supercharge (M. Naveen), Glow In The Dark (A. Ramu) 39.5. They moved impressively. Ladylion (Chetan K), Martino (Arvind) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1000m: The Golden Time (A. Ramu), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Elpenor (Darshan) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved well. River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. They moved together. Xaily (Darshan) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. The Golden Dream (rb), Valencia (R. Ravi) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dhanteras (M. Naveen), Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Domina (Ramesh K) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Southern Force (Rayan), Chiraag (Afsar) 1-41, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished five lengths ahead. Schafenberg (P. Mani) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well.

