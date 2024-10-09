BENGALURU:

Vyasa, Lockheed, Ravishing Form, Nyx and Eastern Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 9).

Inner sand 600m: River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (rb) 40.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Pericles (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand

600m: Star Admiral (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Philosophy (rb) 1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Inspire (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-12, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1200m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Legendary Impact (rb), Force Of Nature (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Millbrook (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1600m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.