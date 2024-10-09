GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vyasa, Lockheed, Ravishing Form, Nyx and Eastern Gold please

Updated - October 09, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU:

Vyasa, Lockheed, Ravishing Form, Nyx and Eastern Gold pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 9).

Inner sand 600m: River Deep (A. Ramu), Aditya (rb) 40.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Pericles (Shreyas) 1-7, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand

600m: Star Admiral (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Philosophy (rb) 1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. Catch the eye. Inspire (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Moved impressively. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-12, 600/45.5. Eased up.

1200m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Legendary Impact (rb), Force Of Nature (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Easy.

1400m: Irish Rockstar (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Millbrook (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed.

1600m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-59, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.

Published - October 09, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.