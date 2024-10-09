Geographique and Regina Memorabilis showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning.

Sand track

600m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 37. Moved well.

800m: We Still Believe (Zameer), Zarkan (A. Prakash) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pyrite (A. Prakash) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/43. Easy. Amadeo (Santosh), Thrill Of Brazil (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/43. Pair easy. La Dolce Vita (Trevor) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Fast Pace (Ramesh) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Rambler (rb) 51, 600/37. Moved nicely. Moonlight Kiss (Saba) 51, 600/39. Urged. 2/y/o Gusto/Michaela (Sandesh), Aerodynamic (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. 2/y/os Dedication (app), Giant Gold (app) 53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Worked freely. Pride’s Prince (Hamir), Endurance (Shelar) 50, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

1000m: Star Gallery (H.G. Rathod) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. El Greco (Trainer) 1-9, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Santissimo (Trevor) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Geographique (Hamir), Big Red (Mansoor) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Former pleased.

1400m: Regina Memorabilis (A. Prakash) 1-35, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well.