Dash, Rosabelle and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 7) morning.

Sand track

600m: She’s A Teaser (app) 1200/600m 40. Easy.

800m: Beyond Stars (Zameer), Secret To Success (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Goodfellow (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Mohsin (Late Prince O’ War) (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Star Impact (Yash) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/ 40. Moved freely. Mirae (Saba) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Rosabelle (Yash), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former. House Of Lords (Saba) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Diego Garcia (Nirmal), Pataudi (Kamble) 51, 600/38. Former was one length better. Amaze And Inspire (Santosh), Jaisalmer (Sandesh) 54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Red Dust (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Doron (Saqlain) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Tiepolo (Trevor) 1-9, 600/42. Easy. Market King (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked freely. Divine Hope (Yash) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Good.

1200m: Dash (Yash) 1-17, 1000/1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 1-20, 600/40. Worked well. Whatsinaname (Saqlain) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1400m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Esconido (Nazil) 1-3, 800/48, 600/37. Jumped out well. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-2, 800/47, 600/36. Impressed. Perfect Light (Shelar), You (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Evgenia (Gore), 2/y/os Win Legend/Wind Of Soul (S.J. Sunil) and Muskoka (Sandesh) 1-4, 800/49, 600/38. Evgenia who finished a distance ahead was the pick.