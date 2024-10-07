ADVERTISEMENT

Isnt She Beautiful, Polished Girl and Ashwa Vedha shine

Published - October 07, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, Polished Girl and Ashwa Vedha shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct 7).

Outer sand

600m: Southern Force (Salman K.), Ooh La La (Afsar) 46. They moved freely.

1200m: Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Ashwa Vedha (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Isnt She Beautiful (S.J. Moulin) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine nick.

Outer sand -- Oct 6:

600m: Chiraag (Afsar) 45. Moved on the bit. Sea Jack (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: Southern Power (Afsar), Bruce Almighty (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

