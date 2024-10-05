Fast Pace, Amadeo, Knight Crusader and Golden Glow pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 5) morning.

Sand track

600m: Beyond Stars (Merchant), Esconido (H.G. Rathod) 39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cuban Pete (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Rosabelle (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: Star Gallery (app) 56, 600/42. Easy. Otello (rb) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. El Greco (Trainer) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fiery Red (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. Worked freely. Eagle Day (Vivek G), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Son Of A Gun (Saba) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Surrealist (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Easy. The Athabasca (Trainer), Toscana (S. Amit) 56, 600/42. They ended level. 2/y/os Exciting (app), Semurg (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Tehani (Akshay Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Pissarro (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Amadeo (Trevor), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Doctor Dolly (Prasad) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Kariena (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved fluently. Knight Crusader (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Hamir) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Superstar (Saqlain) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Swarovski (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Santissimo (Trevor), Picasso (Vivek G) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior. Demetrius (Gore), Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fast Pace (app) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Doron (Saqlain), Attaturk (Pranil) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

