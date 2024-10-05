GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fast Pace, Amadeo, Knight Crusader and Golden Glow please

Published - October 05, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Fast Pace, Amadeo, Knight Crusader and Golden Glow pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 5) morning.

Sand track

600m: Beyond Stars (Merchant), Esconido (H.G. Rathod) 39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Cuban Pete (Shahrukh) 39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Rosabelle (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: Star Gallery (app) 56, 600/42. Easy. Otello (rb) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Don’t Be Shy (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. El Greco (Trainer) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fiery Red (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. Worked freely. Eagle Day (Vivek G), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Son Of A Gun (Saba) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Surrealist (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Easy. The Athabasca (Trainer), Toscana (S. Amit) 56, 600/42. They ended level. 2/y/os Exciting (app), Semurg (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Tehani (Akshay Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Pissarro (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Amadeo (Trevor), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Doctor Dolly (Prasad) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Kariena (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved fluently. Knight Crusader (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Hamir) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/o Superstar (Saqlain) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Swarovski (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Santissimo (Trevor), Picasso (Vivek G) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior. Demetrius (Gore), Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fast Pace (app) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Doron (Saqlain), Attaturk (Pranil) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

Published - October 05, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.