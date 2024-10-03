Waikiki, Misty and Soup And Sandwich showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 3) morning.

Sand track

600m: Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Demetrius (rb) 38. Moved well.

800m: Decacorn (Dhebe), Fortunate Son (Kishor) 51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Waikiki (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Pleased. Misty (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Good. Soup And Sandwich (A. Prakash) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Esconido (Zameer), She’s A Teaser (Nazil) 56, 600/41. They ended level. Madison (Late Wild Thing) (app) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Looking Like A Wow (Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Celestial (Saqlain) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Mumtaz (Saqlain) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1200m: Speak The Breed (A. Prakash), Silver Braid (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Pissarro (app) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.