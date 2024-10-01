Lockheed and Ascoval impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct 1).

Inner sand

1200m: Empress Bella (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Moved on the bit. Rising Form (P. Mani), She Rules (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Domina (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/43. In fine trim. Amazing Stride (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Ascoval (Arvind) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Astro (Ikram) 1-34, (1,200-600) 52. Jumped out well.

