ADVERTISEMENT

Lockheed and Ascoval impress

Published - October 01, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU \

Racing Correspondent

Lockheed and Ascoval impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Oct 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1200m: Empress Bella (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Moved on the bit. Rising Form (P. Mani), She Rules (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Domina (Ramesh K) 1-16, 600/43. In fine trim. Amazing Stride (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Ascoval (Arvind) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Astro (Ikram) 1-34, (1,200-600) 52. Jumped out well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US