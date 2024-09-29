Vincent Van Gogh, Il Volo and Regina Memorabilis caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 29) morning.

Sand track

800m: Whatsinaname (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Esconido (Zameer), We Still Believe (Merchant) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Exotic Star (Gore), She’s A Teaser (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Il Volo (app) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Believe (Zameer) 55, 600/42. Easy. Major Saab (Merchant), Little Minister (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Secret To Success (Zameer), Warrior Prince (app) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Uzi (T.S. Jodha), Gangster (P. Vinod) 52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Picasso (Trevor), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Chandrayaan (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Foujita (Nazil) 52, 600/37. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Matisse (Vivek G), Superstar (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. Alacrity (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Magneto (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. West Brook (Akshay Kumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Christophany (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Golden Glow (Akshay Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Mumtaz (Vivek G), Eagle Day (Pranil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Mojo (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Art Collector (A. Prakash), Divine Thoughts (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Snowfall (Akshay Kumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha), Demetrius (Gore) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Constable (Vivek G) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Knight Crusader (Hamir), Crystal Clear (Shelar) 1-10, 600/44. Former was four lengths superior. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha), Scorsese (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Toofaan (Prasad) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Redefined (Akshay Kumar), Golden Legend (Shamaz) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Attaturk (Kirtish), Marcus (Vivek G) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Juliette (Bhawani), Regal Command (app) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former easily made up four lengths and finished a length in front. Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Bluebird (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Arkadian (Vivek G), Odysseus (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Akshay Kuamr) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Don Carlos (R.N. Darshan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Celestial (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Regina Memorabilis (V. Bunde), Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Treat (C.S. Jodha) 1-52, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Urged in the last part.