GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vincent Van Gogh, Il Volo and Regina Memorabilis catch the eye

Published - September 29, 2024 05:44 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Vincent Van Gogh, Il Volo and Regina Memorabilis caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 29) morning.

Sand track

800m: Whatsinaname (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Esconido (Zameer), We Still Believe (Merchant) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Exotic Star (Gore), She’s A Teaser (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Il Volo (app) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Believe (Zameer) 55, 600/42. Easy. Major Saab (Merchant), Little Minister (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Secret To Success (Zameer), Warrior Prince (app) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Uzi (T.S. Jodha), Gangster (P. Vinod) 52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Picasso (Trevor), Gordon (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Chandrayaan (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Foujita (Nazil) 52, 600/37. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Matisse (Vivek G), Superstar (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. Alacrity (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Magneto (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. West Brook (Akshay Kumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Christophany (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape. Golden Glow (Akshay Kumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Mumtaz (Vivek G), Eagle Day (Pranil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Mojo (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Art Collector (A. Prakash), Divine Thoughts (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Snowfall (Akshay Kumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha), Demetrius (Gore) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Constable (Vivek G) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Knight Crusader (Hamir), Crystal Clear (Shelar) 1-10, 600/44. Former was four lengths superior. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha), Scorsese (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Toofaan (Prasad) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Redefined (Akshay Kumar), Golden Legend (Shamaz) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Attaturk (Kirtish), Marcus (Vivek G) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Juliette (Bhawani), Regal Command (app) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former easily made up four lengths and finished a length in front. Giorgio (N. Bhosale), Bluebird (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Arkadian (Vivek G), Odysseus (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Akshay Kuamr) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Don Carlos (R.N. Darshan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Celestial (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Regina Memorabilis (V. Bunde), Booster Shot (Akshay Kumar) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Treat (C.S. Jodha) 1-52, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Urged in the last part.

Published - September 29, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.