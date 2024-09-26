ADVERTISEMENT

Elfin Knight, Macron and Isnt She Beautiful impress

Published - September 26, 2024 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Elfin Knight, Macron and Isnt She Beautiful impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept 26).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Art Gallery (Rayan) 40. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Moved on the bit. Domina (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Raffles (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/40.5. A fine display. Isnt She Beautiful (Salman K), Final Call (rb) 1-16, 600/43. Former moved fluently.

1200m: Macron (Arvind) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US