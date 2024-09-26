Elfin Knight, Macron and Isnt She Beautiful impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept 26).

Inner sand

600m: Art Gallery (Rayan) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Moved on the bit. Domina (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Raffles (Rayan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/40.5. A fine display. Isnt She Beautiful (Salman K), Final Call (rb) 1-16, 600/43. Former moved fluently.

1200m: Macron (Arvind) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Pleased.