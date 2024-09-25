ADVERTISEMENT

Desert Kingdom, Victor Hugo, Sirra Dela Plata and Mystikos excel

Published - September 25, 2024 05:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Desert Kingdom, Victor Hugo, Sirra Dela Plata and Mystikos excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 25).

Inner sand

600m: Quevega (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 40. They moved well.

Outer sand

600m: She Rules (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (P. Mani) 46. They moved freely. Oxytocin (rb) 46. Easy. Blue God (Antony) 46. Moved on the bit. The Gallery Time (R. Pradeep) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Sirra Dela Plata (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Supercharge (A. Ramu) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Mister Brown (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Mystikos (S.J Moulin) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Prime Abbess (Antony) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition.

1600m: Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. May strike soon.

