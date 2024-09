Baby Bazooka, Star Gallery and Nostalgia pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 25) morning.

Sand track

600m: Eloquent (rb) 37. Moved well.

800m: Street Sense (Zameer) 55, 600/40. Easy. Lord And Master (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Star Gallery (Zameer) 50, 600/37. Should make amends. Dream Seller (Trainer) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Beyond Stars (Zameer) 51, 600/36. Slightly urged. Singer Sargent (Merchant) 56, 600/42. Easy. Marmaris (I. Shaikh) 56, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Masato (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1200m: Pyrite (Zameer) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed in the last part. Market King (Ajinkya) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Responded well. Booster Shot (Mansoor) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely.

1400m: El Greco (Trainer) 1-39, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Aafreen (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Red Cardinal (Umesh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43. Easy. Singing Girl (T.S. Jodha) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

