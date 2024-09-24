La Dolce Vita and Amadeo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 12) morning.

Sand track

800m: Coin Empress (rb) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. King Marco (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Showman (app) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Ma Cherie (app), Scarlet Sensation (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Aperol (Santosh), Pataudi (Kamble) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former was one length better.

1200m: Amadeo (Nirmal), Aerodynamic (H.M. Akshay) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Winter Agenda (Kamble), Substantial (Santosh) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. La Dolce Vita (T.S. Jodha), Stalin (Ajinkya) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Divine Star (T.S. Jodha), Malakhi (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front.