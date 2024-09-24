ADVERTISEMENT

Neziah, Assimilate, Chiraag and Dun It Again shine

Updated - September 24, 2024 05:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Neziah, Assimilate, Chiraag and Dun It Again shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 24).

Outer sand 600m: Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42. Pleased. Domina (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Mandarino (rb), Torobravo (Rozario) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Turkoman (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Note. Lone Ranger (S.J. Moulin) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Neziah (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display. Chiraag (Afsar), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice - inner sand

1200m: Dun It Again (rb), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Brave Majesty (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Ice Beauty) (Rayan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well and finished together. High Speed Dive (R. Ravi), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Grizzly (R. Pradeep), The Blissfulelysee (M. Naveen), Posthaste (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42. Grizzly impressed. Golden Beast (Saddam H) 1-36, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well. Spirit Dancer (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Angel Grace) (Rayan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Eternal Glory (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Appeasing) (rb) 1-36.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

