GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neziah, Assimilate, Chiraag and Dun It Again shine

Updated - September 24, 2024 05:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Neziah, Assimilate, Chiraag and Dun It Again shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 24).

Outer sand 600m: Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42. Pleased. Domina (Ramesh K) 46. Easy.

1000m: Mandarino (rb), Torobravo (Rozario) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Turkoman (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. Note. Lone Ranger (S.J. Moulin) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Neziah (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A good display. Chiraag (Afsar), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead. Champions Way (Shinde) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely.

Gate practice - inner sand

1200m: Dun It Again (rb), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Brave Majesty (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Ice Beauty) (Rayan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out well and finished together. High Speed Dive (R. Ravi), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Grizzly (R. Pradeep), The Blissfulelysee (M. Naveen), Posthaste (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42. Grizzly impressed. Golden Beast (Saddam H) 1-36, (1,200-600) 46.5. Jumped out well. Spirit Dancer (rb), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Angel Grace) (Rayan) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Eternal Glory (Rayan), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Appeasing) (rb) 1-36.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.