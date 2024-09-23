Prana, John Wick, Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Bourbonaire and Shamrock catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 23).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand

1200m: Priceless Gold (Siddaraju), Imperial Star (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Trevalius (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/39.5. Maintains form.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Shamrock (Prabhakaran) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Klimt (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Prana (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand -- Sept. 22

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand 600m: Domina (Ramesh K) 44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Shaped well. Sea Diamond (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Easy. True Punch (Shreyas) 1-27, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Gismo (P. Mani) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. In fine shape.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.