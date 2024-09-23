GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prana, John Wick, Trevalius catch the eye

Published - September 23, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Prana, John Wick, Trevalius, Once You Go Black, Bourbonaire and Shamrock catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 23).

Inner sand

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand

1200m: Priceless Gold (Siddaraju), Imperial Star (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Trevalius (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/39.5. Maintains form.

1400m: Shamrock (Prabhakaran) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved attractively. Klimt (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Prana (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand -- Sept. 22

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand 600m: Domina (Ramesh K) 44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Shaped well. Sea Diamond (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Easy. True Punch (Shreyas) 1-27, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Gismo (P. Mani) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. In fine shape.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:29 pm IST

