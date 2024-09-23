ADVERTISEMENT

Quicker pleases

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:25 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Quicker pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 23) morning.

Sand track

800m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Pure For Sure (Kamble) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Jet Typhoon (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Quicker (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shahrukh) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished well clear.

1000m: Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked freely. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/os Planetaire/Rozene (S.J. Sunil), Between Lands (P. Vinod) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. 2/y/os Among The Stars (Shelar), Lightning McQueen (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely.

Mock race noted on September 22

Race track

1200m: Magileto (T.S. Jodha), Regoli (Saba) 1-10, 600/35. Won by: Dist.

