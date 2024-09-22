Mysteriousstranger and Il Volo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 22) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Demetrius (rb) 42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Etoile (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Waikiki (Dhebe) 57, 600/43. Easy. Battista (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Marlboro Man (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Il Volo (app) 50, 600/36. Worked impressively. Looking Like A Wow (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Angelo (Kirtish) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Falsetto (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Good. Odysseus (Trevor), Red Carnival (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Misty (Nazil) 1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Pleased. Comaneci (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Scaramouche (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Giorgio (Saqlain), Picasso (Trevor) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better.

1400m: Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Golden Kingdom (Santosh) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Celestial (Vivek G) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.