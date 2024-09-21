Eastern Gold, Ravishing Form, Force Of Nature and Power Of Beauty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 21).

Inner sand

1000m: Akasi (Chetan K.) 1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand

600m: Royal Whisper (rb), Posthaste (rb) 45. They finished level. Ascoval (Arvind) 42. Impressed.

1000m: Victor Hugo (Antony), Mister Brown (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former pleased.

1200m: Power Of Beauty (Antony), Chisox (Arvind) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine nick.

1400m: Force Of Nature (rb), Golden Time (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Sunlit Path (Salman K), Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved impressively.

