ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Gold, Ravishing Form, Force Of Nature and Power Of Beauty excel

Published - September 21, 2024 06:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Eastern Gold, Ravishing Form, Force Of Nature and Power Of Beauty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 21).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Akasi (Chetan K.) 1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Royal Whisper (rb), Posthaste (rb) 45. They finished level. Ascoval (Arvind) 42. Impressed.

1000m: Victor Hugo (Antony), Mister Brown (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former pleased.

1200m: Power Of Beauty (Antony), Chisox (Arvind) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine nick.

1400m: Force Of Nature (rb), Golden Time (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Sunlit Path (Salman K), Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved impressively. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US