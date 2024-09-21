GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Portofino Bay shines

Published - September 21, 2024 05:24 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Portofino Bay shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 21) morning.

600m: Taabiir (Merchant) 41. Easy. Midnight Express (Ranjane), Serrano (Dhebe) 39. Both moved level freely. Spirit Bay (P. Vinod) 38. Worked freely.

800m: Aries (rb), Azrinaz (Bhawani) They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Chardikala (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Sparky (app) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Moved freely. Dexa (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Portofino Bay (Zervan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Yawar (Saba) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well.

Published - September 21, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.