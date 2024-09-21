Portofino Bay shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 21) morning.

600m: Taabiir (Merchant) 41. Easy. Midnight Express (Ranjane), Serrano (Dhebe) 39. Both moved level freely. Spirit Bay (P. Vinod) 38. Worked freely.

800m: Aries (rb), Azrinaz (Bhawani) They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Chardikala (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Sparky (app) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Moved freely. Dexa (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Portofino Bay (Zervan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Yawar (Saba) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well.