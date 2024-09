CHENNAI

Smiles Of Fortune, Tycoonist and Silver Soul impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 19).

Outer sand

800m: Light The World (P. Vikram) 57, 600/44.5. Eased up.

1000m: Aarini (P. Vikram), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They were easy and level. Silver Soul (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-24, 1000/1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46. Maintains form.

1400m: Tycoonist (P. Vikram), Secret Pearl (rb) 1-45, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/45.5. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished together.

Inner sand

800m: Atreides (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Urged. Memory Lane (Shah Alam) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Supreme Dance (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Gingersnap (M.S. Deora) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy. Persian Rock (Shah Alam), Sunche Dreams (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. They were handy. Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter), Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Latter pleased. Silver Soul (rb) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

Noted on Wednesday (Sept. 18)

Outer sand

1000m: Slainte (P. Vikram) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41.5. Moved well

Inner sand

800m: Abnegator (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 800/38.5. A good display. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Chaposa Springs (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Handy. Sensations (K.V. Baskar) 52.5, 600/39. Impressed. Knotty In Blue (A.M. Tograllu) 59.5, 600/44.5. Precious Gift (M.S. Deora) 1-2, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Mastercraft (rb) 1-2, 600/47.

1000m: Knotty Dancer (N. Darshan) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Presto Power (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Maintains form. Bomber Jet (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. Easy. Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Unextended. Midnight Sparkle (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Touch Of Fury (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Gold Ride (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Words Worth (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Key To The Mint (N. Darshan) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended. Rising Tycoon (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Pink Jasmine (rb) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57.5. 600/47. Eased up. Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan) 1-28, 1000/1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy.