Vyasa and Kalamitsi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 19).

Outer sand

600m: Treasure Chest (S.K. Paswan) 46. Easy. She Rules (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Enjoyable (rb) 1-15, 600/45.5. Worked well.

1200m: Klimt (D. Patel) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Pleased. Vyasa (Antony), Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former showed out.