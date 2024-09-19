ADVERTISEMENT

Santissimo and Sands Of Dubai catch the eye

Published - September 19, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Santissimo and Sands Of Dubai caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 19) morning.

Sand track

600m: Prince O’ War (Trevor) 37. Worked well. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Kimiko (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Constable (Saqlain) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Zuccaro (Umesh) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. We Still Believe (Merchant), Believe (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Alexandros (Trevor) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Exotic Star (Merchant), Neilina (Zameer) 51, 600/39. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Cache (Saqlain) 56, 600/42. Easy. Gypsy Soul (Kaviraj), Populaire (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Sands Of Dubai (S. Kamble), Timeless Vision (Santosh) 50, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Former pleased. Storm Cloud (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged. Chelsea (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Golden Goose (Saba) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Crystal Clear (V. Bunde), Stalin (Zervan) 53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Just Reward (Saba) 54, 600/40. Pushed. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Santissimo (Kirtish) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Lord And Master (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Rubik Star (app) 1-7, 600/42. Worked freely.

