Ricardo, Eastern Gold, Mazal Tov and Ancient History excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 14).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand 1200m: Free To Play (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Lex Luthor (rb) 44.5. Easy. Sekhmet (rb), Manye Magic (S.K. Paswan) 43.5. They moved well. Power Of Beauty (rb), Solo Prince (Tauseef) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mandarino (rb) 44. In fine trim. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 45. Shaped well. Southernaristocrat (B. Nayak), Amusing (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-10, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Carter (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ricardo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display. The Leader (Qureshi), Ring Master (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Tesorino (Qureshi), Aircraft (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Invincible (Rajesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. My Vision (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Tignanello (Salman K), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Tripitaka (rb), Mister Brown (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Super Marvella (rb) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Pleased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.