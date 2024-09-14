GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ricardo, Eastern Gold, Mazal Tov and Ancient History excel

Published - September 14, 2024 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ricardo, Eastern Gold, Mazal Tov and Ancient History excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 14).

Inner sand 1200m: Free To Play (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

600m: Lex Luthor (rb) 44.5. Easy. Sekhmet (rb), Manye Magic (S.K. Paswan) 43.5. They moved well. Power Of Beauty (rb), Solo Prince (Tauseef) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mandarino (rb) 44. In fine trim. Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 45. Shaped well. Southernaristocrat (B. Nayak), Amusing (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-10, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Carter (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ricardo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display. The Leader (Qureshi), Ring Master (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Tesorino (Qureshi), Aircraft (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Invincible (Rajesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. My Vision (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Tignanello (Salman K), Victor Hugo (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Tripitaka (rb), Mister Brown (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Super Marvella (rb) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Pleased.

