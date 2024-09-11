GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Falconbridge, Juliet Rose, Ashwa Dev and Ocean Love impress

Published - September 11, 2024 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Falconbridge, Juliet Rose, Ashwa Dev and Ocean Love impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept.11).

Outer sand

1000m: Empire Of Dreams (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand

800m: Crown Angel (A.S. Peter) 57, 600/41.5. Urged. Rinello (A.S. Peter), Silk Stuff (rb) 57, 600/42. They shaped well. Royal Falcon (Farid) Ansari) 58.5, 600/42.5. Dramatic (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal) 57.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Beautiful (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Desert Force (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Extended in the last part. Blue Sapphire (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Handy. Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/44.5. Grandiose (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Falconbridge (Farid Ansari) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Impressed. Empress Eternal (Bharat Mal) 1-16.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Extended. Mahadevi (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Still I Rise (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Amazing Joy (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Abnegator (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Wisaka (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Niggled. Ashwa Dev (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. In good condition. Momentous (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Annalisa (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Pink Jasmine (N. Darshan) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Ocean Love (rb) 1-13.5, 800/55.5, 600/40. Pleased. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Extended. Seeking The Stars (M.S. Deora) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up. King Sun (rb), Maranello (N. Murugan) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. Majestic Charmer (Bharat Mal) 1-14.5, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. Pushed in the last part. Sensations (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:11 pm IST

