Dyf impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 11).

Inner sand

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 40.5. Worked well. Sekhmet (rb) 45. Moved freely. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim. Ring Master (rb) 1-17, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Dyf (Shreyas) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine nick.