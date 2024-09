Fighton, Redouble, Royal Mysore and Shambala pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 11) morning.

Sand track

600m: Charlie (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. Fighton (Parmar) 35. Excelled. Eloquent (rb) 38. Moved well. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 38. Pushed. Willy Wonkaa (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Rubik Star (app) 1200/600m 39. Easy. Adonis (Merchant) 41. Easy.

800m: Siege Courageous (S. Shareef) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Esconido (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Royal Mysore (rb) 49, 600/37. Impressed. In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 51, 600/37. Responded well. Star Gallery (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Turn And Burn (Kishor) 51, 600/37. Shaped well. Kinzhal (Prasad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Purple Martini (rb) 54, 600/40. Easy. Beyond Stars (Zameer) 50, 600/38. Pushed. Fable (Kamble) 55, 600/40. Easy. Chelsea (P. Ramesh), Equalizer (S. Amit) 53, 600/40. They finished level. Redouble (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Kings Love (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (Parmar) 50, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Shambala (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Retains form. Mojito (Parmar) 51, 600/36. Moved nicely. Winter Agenda (Kamble) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Continental Drift (Santosh), Serengeti (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Wanderlust (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Sands Of Dubai (Kamble), Multiverse (Nirmal) 50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead. Floyd (Vinod) 52, 600/38. Good.

1000m: Pyrite (Zameer) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Golden Legend (Shamaz) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Endurance (Saqlain) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. The General (Atul), Bashir (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Worked well. Seeking Alpha (Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Psychic Star (Saqlain) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Should make amends.

1200m: Doron (Saqlain) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/44. Easy.

1400m: Thundering Phoenix (Kaviraj) 1-41, 600/42. Moved freely. Regal Command (Atul) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed in the last part.

1600m: Jamari (Kirtish) 1-57, 1200/1-27, 800/57, 600/43. Easy.