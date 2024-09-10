Doctor Dolly, La Dolce Vita, Dash and Divine Hope caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 10) morning.

Sand track

600m: Zarak (Zameer) 41. Easy. Evgenia (S.J. Sunil), Connexion (rb) 41. Former better. Beyond Stars (Zameer) 41. Easy.

800m: Applause (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Bhawani) 49, 600/37. Pleased. Touch Of Gold (Prasad), The Sengol Queen (app) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Arbitrage (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. Pataudi (Nirmal), Arc De Triomphe (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Quicker (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Cellini (Mosin) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well. Dash (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Vinod) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished six lengths ahead. Rubik Star (app) 1-10, 600/43. Easy. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 1-4, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin), Golden Glow (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Murwara Princess (Merchant), Sim Sim (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-26, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Don Carlos (Santosh) 1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Fontana (Trainer), Walter (S. Amit) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former ended five lengths in front. Julius (Bhawani) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pleased.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Fidato (Saba), Star Of Asia (app) and Regoli (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. They jumped out well and Fidato finished a distance ahead . Nostalgia (V. Bunde), Arise And Shine (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Betsy (Prasad), Tajiri (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Oh Kay (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well.