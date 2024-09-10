GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Czar, Lockheed, Adjustment shine

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

Czar, Lockheed, Adjustment, True Punch, Magnus and Power Of Beauty shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 10).

Inner sand

1200m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Knotty One (Chetan K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Outer sand

600m: Solo Prince (Afsar), Chisox (rb) 45. They finished together. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 42. Fit for the fray. Emphatic (P. Vikram) 41.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Power Of Beauty (Afsar) 1-16, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Czar (Antony) 1-10, 600/41. A fine display. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-17, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Adjustment (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. True Punch (Dhanu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine nick.

1400m: Tesorino (B. Paswan) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Moved freely. Victor Hugo (Rozario), Tignanello (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Super Marvella (rb) 2-0, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Magnus (Rayan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Retains form.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Basilica (Shreyas), Grey Impact (rb), LG’s Script (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Double Scotch (Arvind), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out smartly. Royal Deccan (Antony) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Sweet Delight (Dhanu S), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Chotipari (Sai Kiran), Loveisgod (rb) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Latter dropped the rider near 400m. Legendary Impact (rb), Feel Of Hope (Shreyas) 1-28, (1,200-600) 45.5. Latter slowly out and finished three lengths behind.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.