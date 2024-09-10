BENGALURU

Czar, Lockheed, Adjustment, True Punch, Magnus and Power Of Beauty shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept 10).

Inner sand

1200m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Knotty One (Chetan K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/38.5. Impressed.

Outer sand

600m: Solo Prince (Afsar), Chisox (rb) 45. They finished together. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 42. Fit for the fray. Emphatic (P. Vikram) 41.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Power Of Beauty (Afsar) 1-16, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Czar (Antony) 1-10, 600/41. A fine display. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-17, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Adjustment (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. True Punch (Dhanu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine nick.

1400m: Tesorino (B. Paswan) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Moved freely. Victor Hugo (Rozario), Tignanello (Salman K) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Super Marvella (rb) 2-0, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Magnus (Rayan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Retains form.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Basilica (Shreyas), Grey Impact (rb), LG’s Script (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Double Scotch (Arvind), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out smartly. Royal Deccan (Antony) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Took a smart jump. Sweet Delight (Dhanu S), Dr Ash (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Chotipari (Sai Kiran), Loveisgod (rb) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. Latter dropped the rider near 400m. Legendary Impact (rb), Feel Of Hope (Shreyas) 1-28, (1,200-600) 45.5. Latter slowly out and finished three lengths behind.