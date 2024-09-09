Excellent Lass, Elfin Knight, Carat Love and Touch Of Grey excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 9).

Inner sand

1000m: Jersey King (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Phoenomenon (Rayan) 1-8, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: Bold Act (Shinde) 45.5. Easy. Super Marvella (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Southern Power (Rayan), Chiraag (Afsar) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Carat Love (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased. Stentorian (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine condition.

1400m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Santorino (Rozario) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Catch the eye.

1600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand -- Sept 8

1000m: Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Aldgate (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Sea Diamond (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Retains form.

