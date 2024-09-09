ADVERTISEMENT

Excellent Lass, Elfin Knight, Carat Love and Touch Of Grey excel

Published - September 09, 2024 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Excellent Lass, Elfin Knight, Carat Love and Touch Of Grey excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Jersey King (Rayan) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Phoenomenon (Rayan) 1-8, 600/40. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Bold Act (Shinde) 45.5. Easy. Super Marvella (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Southern Power (Rayan), Chiraag (Afsar) 1-32, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Carat Love (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased. Stentorian (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Santorino (Rozario) 1-47.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up. Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Catch the eye.

1600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand -- Sept 8

1000m: Once You Go Black (S.J. Moulin) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Aldgate (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-12, 600/42. Strode out well.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Sea Diamond (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-27, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Retains form.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US