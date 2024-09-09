ADVERTISEMENT

Axlrod, Phenom, Baklava and Geographique excel

Published - September 09, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Axlrod, Phenom, Baklava and Geographique excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 9) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Higherlove (app), Mila (V. Bunde) 40. Pair level.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Attained (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Cape Wickham (Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lord Frankel (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rush (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Baklava (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Thalassa (Merchant), Cipher (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Constable (app) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cuban Pete (Pranil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Anoushka (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Star Impact (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good.

1200m: Knight Crusader (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (rb) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-35, 1200/1-21,  1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1800m: Jamari (Kirtish) 2-11, 1400/1-41, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Moved impressively. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Caregiver (rb) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Jumped out well. Phenom (Parmar) 1-3, 800/47, 600/36. Impressed. Operation Finale (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US