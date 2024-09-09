Axlrod, Phenom, Baklava and Geographique excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 9) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track

600m: Higherlove (app), Mila (V. Bunde) 40. Pair level.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Attained (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Cape Wickham (Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lord Frankel (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rush (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Baklava (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Thalassa (Merchant), Cipher (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Constable (app) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cuban Pete (Pranil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Anoushka (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Star Impact (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good.

1200m: Knight Crusader (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (rb) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1800m: Jamari (Kirtish) 2-11, 1400/1-41, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Moved impressively. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Caregiver (rb) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Jumped out well. Phenom (Parmar) 1-3, 800/47, 600/36. Impressed. Operation Finale (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.