GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Axlrod, Phenom, Baklava and Geographique excel

Published - September 09, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Axlrod, Phenom, Baklava and Geographique excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 9) morning.

Sand track

600m: Higherlove (app), Mila (V. Bunde) 40. Pair level.

800m: Attained (V. Bunde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Cape Wickham (Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Lord Frankel (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Urged. Rush (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Baklava (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Thalassa (Merchant), Cipher (Prasad) 50, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Constable (app) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cuban Pete (Pranil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Dream Seller (Trainer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Anoushka (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Star Impact (Mosin) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Good.

1200m: Knight Crusader (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1400m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (rb) 1-41, 600/43. Easy. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-35, 1200/1-21,  1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-41, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1800m: Jamari (Kirtish) 2-11, 1400/1-41, 1000/1-12, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Axlrod (P. Vinod) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Moved impressively. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved level freely. Caregiver (rb) 1-12, 800/55, 600/41. Jumped out well. Phenom (Parmar) 1-3, 800/47, 600/36. Impressed. Operation Finale (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Urged.

Published - September 09, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.