Royal Mysore pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 5) morning.

Sand track

800m: In Thy Light (S. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Secret To Success (Gore) 55, 600/42. Easy. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Golden Legend (S. Shareef) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Mount Sinai (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Star Gallery (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Populaire (Kaviraj), Ma Cherie (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Uzi (app) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Kings Love (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Tehani (Santosh) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 800/56, 600/41. Moved fluently.