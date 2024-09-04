ADVERTISEMENT

La Dolce Vita, Market King, Ekla Cholo and Mighty Sparrow excel

Published - September 04, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

La Dolce Vita, Market King, Ekla Cholo and Mighty Sparrow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 4) morning.

Sand track

600m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked freely. My Princess (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Adonis (Merchant) 41. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Believe (Gore) 54, 600/41. Easy. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Liam (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha), Malet Spring (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. We Still Believe (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Aperol (Kamble) 57, 600/43. Easy. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Bohemian Rhapsody (Pranil) 51, 600/38. Urged. Christophany (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Metzinger (Pranil) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Enlightened (V. Bunde) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Commandment (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Easy. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Good. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Lord Eric (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Shaped well. Equalizer (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Earth (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Arkadian (Vivek G) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Mi Arion (Gore), Memphis (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. 1200m: Don Carlos (Vivek G) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Worked freely. Golden Glow (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Market King (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Knight Crusader (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Dexa (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Vincero (Vivek G), Marcus (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 80/50, 600/38. Impressed. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1800m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved nicely.

