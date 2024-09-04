GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

La Dolce Vita, Market King, Ekla Cholo and Mighty Sparrow excel

Published - September 04, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

La Dolce Vita, Market King, Ekla Cholo and Mighty Sparrow caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 4) morning.

Sand track

600m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked freely. My Princess (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Adonis (Merchant) 41. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Treasure Gold (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Believe (Gore) 54, 600/41. Easy. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Liam (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Kanya Rashi (C.S. Jodha), Malet Spring (Nirmal) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. We Still Believe (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Aperol (Kamble) 57, 600/43. Easy. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Bohemian Rhapsody (Pranil) 51, 600/38. Urged. Christophany (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Metzinger (Pranil) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Enlightened (V. Bunde) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Commandment (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Easy. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Good. Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Lord Eric (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Shaped well. Equalizer (Ajinkya) 55, 600/40. Easy.

1000m: Earth (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Arkadian (Vivek G) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Mi Arion (Gore), Memphis (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Worked well. 1200m: Don Carlos (Vivek G) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Worked freely. Golden Glow (Ajinkya) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Market King (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Knight Crusader (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Dexa (Hamir) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Vincero (Vivek G), Marcus (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 80/50, 600/38. Impressed. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

1800m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved nicely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.