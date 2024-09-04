ADVERTISEMENT

Isnt She Beautiful, Lockheed, African Gold catch the eye

Published - September 04, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, Lockheed, African Gold, Ravishing Form and Phoenomenon catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 39. Catch the eye. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42. In fine nick. Prime Abbess (S.J. Moulin) 44. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42. Moved fluently. Isnt She Beautiful (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/41. In pink of condition. Smile Of Beauty (Tousif), Super Bold (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished together. Chotipari (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (A. Velu) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former showed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Verrazzano (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Jersey King (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Phoenomenon (Rayan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1400m: Klimt (P. Vikram) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US