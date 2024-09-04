GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Isnt She Beautiful, Lockheed, African Gold catch the eye

Published - September 04, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Isnt She Beautiful, Lockheed, African Gold, Ravishing Form and Phoenomenon catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept 4).

Outer sand

600m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 39. Catch the eye. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42. In fine nick. Prime Abbess (S.J. Moulin) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42. Moved fluently. Isnt She Beautiful (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/41. In pink of condition. Smile Of Beauty (Tousif), Super Bold (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished together. Chotipari (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep), Rising Form (A. Velu) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Verrazzano (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Jersey King (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Phoenomenon (Rayan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1400m: Klimt (P. Vikram) 1-48, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up.

