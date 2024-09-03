African Gold, Knotty Charmer, Ranquelino, Mystikos and Joon shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 3).

Inner sand

1200m: Iron Clad (Ramesh K) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/38. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: Casteel (Suraj) 44. Moved on the bit. Joon (Koshi K.) 42. Pleased.

1000m: Mystikos (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1200m: Knotty Charmer (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Southern Force (Salman K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: My Visionary (Arvind K.), Double Scotch (Chetan K.) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. A notable pair. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. In fine nick. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 1-44, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. Stretched out well.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Basilica (Shreyas) 1-35, (1,200-600) 47. Jumped out well. Invincible (Rajesh K) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. Peyo (Prabhakaran) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 40. Took a good jump. Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 1-28, (1,200-600) 47.5. Jumped out well. Croissantino (Ikram), Burst Of Blaze (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished distance ahead. Star Admiral (Shreyas), Southern Dynasty (Koshi K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out.