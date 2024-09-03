ADVERTISEMENT

Dash, Eaton Square and Big Red show out

Published - September 03, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Dash, Eaton Square and Big Red showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 3) morning.

Sand track 600m: Fiery Red (Nirmal) 39. Moved fluently. Earth (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy. Time And Tide (Kamble) 37. Moved well. Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 41. Easy.

800m: Gypsy Soul (Kamble) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Silver Strike (P. Ramesh) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Hooves Of Thunder (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Worked freely.

1200m: King Louis (C. Umesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-24, 600/43. Moved fluently. Dash (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished six lengths ahead. Giant King (Mosin) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1400m: Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former who retains form jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Toscana (rb), Singing Girl (T.S. Jodha) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43. Latter was slowly off by three lengths and they finished level.

