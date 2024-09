Mahlagha pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept 2).

Inner sand

600m: Iron Clad (rb) 40. Moved impressively.

1000m: Free To Play (Antony) 1-8, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: Mahlagha (P. Vikram) 42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Lavish Girl (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Shaped well. Final Call (P. Vikram) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

Outer sand

Sept. 1

600m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine shape.

1200m: Go For The Moon (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Pleased. High Opinion (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/46. Eased up. Phoenix Surprise (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved well. Sea Diamond (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Easy. Neziah (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Vivaldi (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.