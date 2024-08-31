Saifa, Earth, Fidato and Kariena showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 31) morning.

Sand track

600m: Star Romance (Prasad) 41. Easy.

800m: Saifa (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Pyrite (Gore), Secret To Success (app) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Earth (Gore) 49, 600/37. Pleased. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Urged. Fidato (Mustakim) 48, 600/36. Responded well to the urgings.

1000m: Exotic Star (app), Street Sense (Gore) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Samson (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Kariena (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Art Collector (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pushed. Mirae (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/53, 600/ 40. Stretched. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Okinayume (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Christophany (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Gore) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Attaturk (Kirtish), Doron (Saqlain) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.

1600m: Il Volo (Nirmal) 1-54, 1200/1-26, 600/44. Moved freely.

