Vyasa and Lockheed caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 29).

Inner sand

1000m: Avon (R. Pradeep) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely.

Outer sand

1000m: Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

1600m: Vyasa (G. Vivek) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/43. Catch the eye.